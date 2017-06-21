FAA to look at potential Las Vegas Raiders stadium height issues

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The Oakland Raiders filed a request for a height-requirement review for the team’s new $1.9 billion domed stadium on a 62-acre site on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Wednesday.

Due to the site’s proximity to McCarran International Airport, the FAA will examine potential problems related to height, lighting and post-game fireworks at the 65,000-seat stadium, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The FAA asked a minor question about the team’s wording in the project description. The agency is asking the Raiders to evaluate the height of 21 different points on the property.

There is not a set timeline to complete such reviews, but the Raiders have signaled that they hope to start construction by the end of the year, with plans to have the stadium open in time for the 2020 NFL season.

Although every case is different, it took more than a year to resolve radar interference issues at Los Angeles International Airport that were caused by the height of the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood. In that case, the Rams agreed to install a secondary aircraft tracking system on the stadium.

Last week, representatives of co-contractors Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building Cos. said they are working with a 31-month construction schedule set to begin in November with equipment mobilization and grading.

During a meeting with potential subcontractors and suppliers, the contractors said that builders will excavate 26 feet into the ground for the lower bowl of the stadium. Builders will use four cranes at the site as stadium stands and walls go up around the bowl.

Bidding is expected to begin July 3 for structural steel and precast, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, elevators, escalators, heating and air conditioning controls, along with the stadium’s transparent roof made from a lightweight co-polymer resin known as ETFE.

