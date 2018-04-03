Survey to find which Nevada companies have best gender-equality policies

Researchers are working to put together a Nevada Gender Equity Index, which will look at what companies are doing to promote gender equality in the workplace.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office recently launched a voluntary survey that new business license applicants and those renewing their business licenses are asked to complete. Public and nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and businesses that have already renewed can also fill out the survey.

The Secretary of State’s office, in collaboration with the Nevada Commission for Women, will collect information relating to practices that support workplace gender equality and use that data to issue an annual report for the governor and Legislative Council Bureau.

The Women’s Research Institute of Nevada, a nonprofit research organization at UNLV, will also use the data to produce a Nevada Gender Equity Index. The index will include a series of reports that provide evidence-based, actionable information for business leaders, policymakers and the public to consider in working to improve workplace gender equity. Policies and indicators will focus on those proven to improve workplace climate, employee productivity, job satisfaction and company profitability. The index will also recognize those companies with exceptional practices, drawing noteworthy lessons to assist other businesses in achieving improved equality.

“This is important because we know a know a lot of the kinds of policies that promote equity in the workplace, and we also know that these policies go beyond benefits just for women,” said Rebecca Gill, director of the Women’s Research Institute of Nevada. “These types of policies have been shown to imporve workplace climate, to improve productivity, job satisfaction, and even shareholder profits.”

Participating companies so far include: Allegiant Travel Co., Caesars Entertainment Corp., city of Las Vegas, Clark County, Moonridge Group, R&R Partners, Switch, UNLV, Washoe County, and Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.