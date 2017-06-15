Switch adds space, power to Las Vegas data center

Switch's data center complex is now more than 2 million square feet. (Switch)

Switch added 350,000 square feet and up to 40 megawatts of power to its data center in Las Vegas.

The additional data center capacity opens Friday at the data center complex near the Innevation Center, 6795 S. Edmond St.

The data center complex is now over 2 million square feet.

Switch’s clients include Amazon Web Services, eBay and Intel.

Almost 1,000 construction workers, 85 percent of whom are Nevadans, were employed to build the new capacity over the past eight months.

Switch also has 1.3 million square feet of data center space already built in Northern Nevada in a campus expected to expand to 7.4 million square feet.