The Ladder: Mark Pandori new head of state health lab

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has a new director.

Mark Pandori will lead the lab and be a full-time faculty member at UNR Med, teaching medical students, fellows and residents in the field of microbiology.

“The NSPHL does very important work for Nevada, as it operates as a first line of defense to protect the public against diseases and other health hazards,” Pandori said in a press release.

The lab is the state’s centralized lab for the health and safety of Nevada citizens and visitors through the rapid detection of public health threats.

Most recently, Pandori was the director of the Alameda County Public Health Laboratory in Oakland, California, and was an associate clinical professor in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine.

Holley Driggs Walch Fine Puzey Stein & Thompson law firm announced Dustin L. Clark joined the firm as an associate attorney. His areas of focus will include employment law, commercial litigation, estate planning, and intellectual property and technology.

Matter Real Estate Group recently hired Dave Kautz as senior VP of development who is overseeing the UnCommons project —a $400-million mixed-use development that will break ground in southwest Las Vegas this spring.

The PENTA Building Group Announced three promotions in Las Vegas. Marsha Carroll, a PENTA employee since 2007, has been promoted to senior safety manager. Andrea Pollock was promoted to senior project engineer, and Rhea Shoemaker was promoted to contract administrator.

GCW, Inc. welcomed Allen Pavelka as senior vice president. He joined GCW in November 2019 and brings 35 years of engineering experience to the firm, which provides services related to civil engineering, structural engineering and land surveying. Pavelka is responsible for overseeing business development, as well as assisting with managing projects, and developing and streamlining processes within the company.

Gatski Commercial named David Bauman managing director of property management. Bauman has a Nevada Real Estate License, Nevada Property Management Permit and Arizona Brokers License.

