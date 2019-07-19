101°F
Business

The Ladder: TAL Studio becoming Wynn Design and Development

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 4:05 pm
 

Todd Avery Lenahan will be merging his design studio, TAL Studio, and team into Wynn Design and Development, a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Lenahan and his combined team will focus solely on the design and development of Wynn Resorts projects. The newly combined teams will continue to be known as Wynn Design and Development. The group will move into new offices, The Wynn Design Center, which is expected to open in 2020 near Wynn Las Vegas.

As president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design, Lenahan will join DeRuyter Butler, the chief architect of Wynn Design and Development, to jointly lead the expanded team.

Butler was a principle collaborator in the design of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic buildings, including The Mirage, Bellagio, and Wynn and Encore Las Vegas. He also collaborated on Wynn and Encore Macau, Wynn Palace Cotai, and the Company’s newest resort, Encore Boston Harbor. Mr. Butler and Mr. Lenahan will collaborate on the company’s growing pipeline of new projects.

Bob Seliga, left, and Jeff Suddeth (Grand Canyon Development Partners)
Grand Canyon Development Partners announced the additions of Bob Seliga as a project manager and Jeff Suddeth as project coordinator. Suddeth is currently working on “Kind Heaven,” a Southeast Asia-themed, entertainment and gaming complex being developed by Immersive Artistry at The Linq Hotel.

Steve Adair, left, James “J.J.” Wisdom and Brett McMahan (FEA Consulting Engineers)
FEA Consulting Engineers, a Las Vegas engineering firm, has announced the addition of three team members — electrical designer, James “J.J.”Wisdom; low voltage designer, Steve Adair; and mechanical designer Brett McMahan.

Tracey Neuman and Samual R. Francis (Comprehensive Cancer Centers)
Comprehensive Cancer Centers has hired advanced registered nurse practitioner, Tracey Neuman as well as radiation oncologist, Samual R. Francis.

Bob Hawkins (RealComm Advisors)
Bob Hawkins has joined RealComm Advisors as senior vice president of the office division handling sales,leasing, investment and development consultation.

Jared Stevens (Review-Journal)
Jared Stevens is now an account executive at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Ladder appears Sundays in print. Submit announcements and photos to theladder@reviewjournal.com for consideration.

