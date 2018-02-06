11 Las Vegas resorts take top honors from U.S. News & World Report

Eleven Las Vegas resorts made U.S. News World Report’s list of the world’s top hotels, the Washington-based organization reported Monday.

Hotel and condo tower Mandarin Oriental, Friday, July 14, 2017, in CityCenter on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mandarin Oriental, left, and Aria hotel-casino, center, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Aria Sky Suites at Aria hotel-casino Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal follow @benjaminhphoto

The Aria Sky Suites at Aria hotel-casino Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal follow @benjaminhphoto

Eleven Las Vegas resorts made U.S. News &World Report’s list of the world’s top hotels, the Washington-based organization reported Monday.

The 11 “gold badge” winners, the top 10 percent of the list, out of 46 ranked hotels in Southern Nevada place Las Vegas in a tie for second with Los Angeles for the most gold properties in the United States. New York has 24 out of 231 ranked hotels on the list, and Los Angeles has 11 out of 87 ranked properties.

Six properties affiliated with MGM Resorts International are toward the top of the list as well as two each from Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands. The highest-ranked Caesars Entertainment property is Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, which placed 18th.

The company’s annual rankings of the Best Hotels in the USA are based on analysis of expert and user opinions. The organization evaluates each hotel’s industry awards with expert and guest reviews.

Of the top-five-ranked hotels in the United States, two are in Hawaii, two are in Chicago and one is in Vermont. The organization recognized Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the Peninsula Chicago, the Langham Chicago, Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kona, Hawaii.

Worldwide, Italy is the country with the most gold badges and ranked hotels in 2018, while London is the destination with the most gold badges and ranked properties.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.