37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

2020 to be a banner year for Las Vegas hotel expansion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 9:53 pm
 

In one glorious three-month span in 1993, three Las Vegas resorts opened their doors and the city’s capacity instantly expanded by nearly 10,500 rooms.

Time magazine featured the city in a cover story, and Las Vegas beckoned to people who had never seen it before to experience a hotel in the shape of a pyramid (Luxor), a resort with a free show featuring a British warship that sank in a Strip lagoon every 90 minutes (Treasure Island) and a resort that, at the time, was the largest in the world and had a theme park attached to it (MGM Grand).

Fast-forward 26 years to 2020 and the public will see the beginning of a new parade of resorts. Over three years — 2020, 2021 and 2022 — Las Vegas will see the addition of some 12,000 rooms, bringing the city’s capacity to an estimated 161,953, by far the most in the United States. That’s 40,000 more than what Orlando, Florida, has and more than the number of hotel rooms in Dallas and Houston combined.

VEGAS 2020: A New Vision
The landscape of Las Vegas — literally and figuratively — will change dramatically in 2020.
Read more.

For a region heavily dependent on tourism, new resorts and new attractions can bring new — and more — visitors and keep the valley’s economy humming.

Virgin entering market

The two highlights of 2020 will be the reopening and rebranding of the Hard Rock Hotel into Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in November and the December opening of Circa, the first resort to be built from the ground up in downtown Las Vegas since 1980.

The arrival of Virgin to the market is the result of Branson’s acquisition of the Hard Rock for an undisclosed price in 2018 and the announcement of plans for a $200 million renovation. The property’s 1,500 rooms will close in February, then reopen as Virgin in November.

A month after that, downtown Las Vegas entrepreneur Derek Stevens will open 512 rooms and suites of the 777-room Circa, which will become downtown’s tallest building at 458 feet when completed.

Stevens expects Circa to become an attraction when it opens with its three-story sportsbook that he says will be the largest in the world and a six-pool, year-around swimming pool deck that will feature a 134-by-41-foot screen to watch sports.

Stevens recalled the city’s 1990s boomtown days and sees some parallels in 2020.

“I think what you’re seeing in construction now kind of reminds you of a couple of decades ago when there was a lot of action,” he said during a tour of Circa.

“All those projects back then brought a lot of people to Las Vegas, and I think you’re going to see the same thing with what’s happening here,” he said. “The 2008-2009 recession had a long-lasting impact, more than just a couple of years.”

Sports catapulting growth

Stevens believes the nationwide interest in sports wagering — catapulted by 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that made sports betting legal across the country — is partially responsible for Las Vegas’ expansion.

Much of Southern Nevada’s efforts to become a hub for professional sports is driven by projects and events coming in 2020.

Construction of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium will drive traffic, not only because Las Vegas will become an NFL city in 2020 but because the building will become a new home for UNLV football. Special-events planners also are gearing up for the building to host concerts and other major events.

All of those events are contributing to demand for hotel rooms. The city’s year-to-date occupancy rate is at 89.3 percent, just over 1 point off 2007’s all-time best mark, and average daily room rates are closing in on historic highs, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority research.

“Sports is driving a lot of it,” Stevens said. “And the demand for sports wagering just continues to grow.”

But there is more to hotel room expansion than just sports. Passenger traffic at McCarran International Airport will hit an all-time high approaching 50 million in 2019. Much of that is driven by the expansion of international travel.

“Look at how many more international flights are coming in to Las Vegas every year,” said Stowe Shoemaker, dean of UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. “We have direct flights to Israel. It was just on the news yesterday, there are direct flights in from another place in Germany. We have a couple flights today to London. We have direct flights to (South) Korea. So we have huge demand coming to Las Vegas. It’s easy to get to.”

“And, you’re minutes from your hotel. It’s an inexpensive place to get around,” he said.

Events Industry Council CEO Amy Calvert said it’s a typical growth pattern many cities are seeing as they develop additional events, such as conventions and meetings.

“There’s often a sweet spot, but destinations don’t often have that perfect scenario,” she said. “Regardless, there is a correlation between the number of guest rooms that you need to fill a certain amount of space.”

2020 only the beginning

While the 2020 lineup of hotel expansion in Las Vegas is impressive — and in most cities, adding 1,650 rooms in one year would be front-page news — it’s only the beginning for Southern Nevada.

The LVCVA forecasts 4,649 new rooms in 2021, thanks mostly to the anticipated 3,500-room opening of Resorts World Las Vegas on the Strip. And, in 2022, 5,759 more rooms are expected, with 3,179 at Drew Las Vegas, formerly Fontainebleau, pacing that spurt.

It’s almost like the good old days of 1993.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. The Review-Journal’s Bailey Schulz contributed to this story.

MOST READ IN 2019
1
FBI: Las Vegas gunman sought infamy, influenced by father’s memory
FBI: Las Vegas gunman sought infamy, influenced by father’s memory
2
Lady Gaga rips Vice President Pence, wife at Las Vegas Strip show
Lady Gaga rips Vice President Pence, wife at Las Vegas Strip show
3
‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee celebrates pre-wedding in downtown Las Vegas – VIDEO
‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee celebrates pre-wedding in downtown Las Vegas – VIDEO
4
Las Vegas hospital ordered to pay nearly $43M to family of dead woman
Las Vegas hospital ordered to pay nearly $43M to family of dead woman
5
Limo driver fired after chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis
Limo driver fired after chat with Raiders owner Mark Davis
6
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dead from apparent suicide
Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dead from apparent suicide
7
Some Las Vegas resorts cutting fees as visitation declines
Some Las Vegas resorts cutting fees as visitation declines
8
E-cigarette ignites fire on flight from Las Vegas to Chicago
E-cigarette ignites fire on flight from Las Vegas to Chicago
9
Brittney Cason, ex-KOMP radio personality, dies in Las Vegas
Brittney Cason, ex-KOMP radio personality, dies in Las Vegas
10
Lawsuit seeks to close Nevada brothels
Lawsuit seeks to close Nevada brothels
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST