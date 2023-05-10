A new town with no name proposed for Southern Nevada

The Clark County Department of Aviation testified in support of Senate Bill 19, which would enable the county to form a new unincorporated town for a reliever airport.

FILE - A pilot sails his Manta single land yacht during America's Landsailing Cup at Ivanpah Dry Lake on Sunday, March 20, 2022, near Primm. The Clark County Commission could soon establish a new unincorporated town south of Las Vegas specifically for the proposed reliever airport in the Ivanpah Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County Commission could soon establish a new unincorporated town south of Las Vegas specifically for the proposed reliever airport in the Ivanpah Valley.

The Assembly Government Affairs Committee on Wednesday took testimony from Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis and two associates on Senate Bill 19, which would enable the county to designate at least 5,000 acres off Interstate 15 between Jean and Primm as a new town for the planned Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport.

No name has been given for the proposed new town.

Establishing a town would enable the county to restrict development around the airport and prevent another municipality from annexing the land. It would also enable a town board or the county to acquire more surrounding land from the Bureau of Land Management should there be a need to expand the airport.

But Harry Reid International Airport is on pace to reach capacity of between 63 million and 65 million passengers annually well before a new airport could be built. In 2022, 52.6 million passengers used Reid International.

In an interview in February, Vassiliadis said capacity could be reached by 2030, but the earliest a new airport could open is 2037.

Deputy Aviation Director James Chrisley and Clark County Government Affairs Manager Joanna Jacob told the committee they know of no residents currently living on the land identified for the new town.

Several unions and the Nevada Resort Association voiced support for legislation. There was no opposition, although the city of Henderson offered a “neutral” comment saying that while a new town would prevent it from someday annexing land, the city acknowledged the importance to the entire Las Vegas Valley for building a reliever airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

