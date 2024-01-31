Airline turns tables with cheap flights for locals escaping Super Bowl crowds

A deep discount carrier has added flights for locals to escape Super Bowl crowds in Las Vegas with trips to other West Coast locations.

Avelo Airlines (Avelo Air)

While several airlines are adding flights to help passengers join the Super Bowl crowd in Las Vegas next week, one is adding flights to help local residents escape it.

Avelo Airlines on Wednesday added two nonstop flights to and from Southern California and Northern California’s wine country with Friday departures and Monday returns.

“These special flights will make it easy for people to escape the congestion that accompanies the big game,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, a former Allegiant Air executive, said in an emailed statement. “What better way to spend a long weekend away from the Vegas crowds than soaking in the Southern California sun or sampling some Northern California wines.”

The Avelo flights, with a fee-inclusive promotional fare of $51 one way, will leave Harry Reid International Airport for Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Feb. 9 at 2 p.m., returning Feb. 12 at 4:35 p.m. on nearly two-hour flights.

Avelo also is adding a 9:30 a.m. departure to Hollywood Burbank Airport Feb. 9 with a return Feb. 12 at 11:20 a.m. for the hour-long trip.

Tickets must be purchased by Monday to take advantage of the $51 fares.

Last week, American, United and Southwest airlines announced they were adding special flights to Las Vegas from Kansas City and from three Northern California airports to bring passengers for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.