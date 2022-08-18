96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Tourism

Allegiant launches nonstop flights from Vegas to Provo, Utah

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 3:40 pm
 
An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in ...
An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Allegiant Air launched nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah on Thursday, said representatives of the Las Vegas-based air carrier.

The flights run on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays with 10:27 a.m. departures to Provo and 11:33 a.m. return flights. Allegiant will fly twin-engine Airbus A320 jets on the route.

“We are beyond excited to launch service between Las Vegas and the heart of the Utah Valley,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a news release. “Whether visitors plan to explore downtown or Utah’s breathtaking landscapes, Provo is conveniently located for a perfect weekend getaway. Allegiant’s unique brand of affordable, all-nonstop flights offers families the opportunity to fly more often to see friends or take vacations.”

To celebrate the launch, the air carrier also announced special introductory one-way fares as low as $33 on flights purchased by Saturday for travel between Saturday and Nov. 14. Optional baggage fees have a separate charge.

Allegiant first announced the addition of a flight between Las Vegas and Provo in May, as well as six other new nonstop routes.

It will be joined on the Provo route by a new competitor, Breeze Airways, which intends to have daily service beginning Oct. 5, using twin-engine Airbus A220 jets.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
2
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
$20M steakhouse to open atop new Strip project
3
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
4
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
Human remains found at Lake Mead for 5th time since May
5
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
Siegfried and Roy property eyed for demolition, apartment complex
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST