Las Vegas-to-Provo one of 7 new Allegiant routes

A flight between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah, is one of seven new nonstop routes announced Tuesday by Allegiant Airlines.

The Las Vegas-based carrier said the flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Provo Airport will begin Aug. 18 with an introductory one-way fare as low as $29, according to a news release.

Routes between Provo and San Diego, Portland, Oregon, and Sanford, Florida, also were announced.

“We’re thrilled to grow our network and provide Allegiant travelers with new flight options. Our recent announcement to begin base operations in Provo, Utah has opened the door for an expanded route map and these new flights will connect area travelers to four top-tier destinations,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said in a statement.

The other new routes include two out of Akron, Ohio, via Akron-Canton Airport (Sanford and Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and a Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport flight to Sarasota, Florida.

For the special fare, flights must be purchased by Thursday for travel by Jan. 26.

