100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Tourism

Breeze begins Las Vegas service, adds 11th city from Reid Airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2022 - 10:37 am
 
Breeze Airways beginning service out of Las Vegas (Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways beginning service out of Las Vegas (Breeze Airways)
A Breeze Airways Airbus 220-300 prepares to depart on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Richmond Inte ...
A Breeze Airways Airbus 220-300 prepares to depart on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Richmond International Airport in Richmond, Va. Breeze Airways will operate the Airbus on its new cross country trips from Richmond to Las Vegas and San Francisco. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

As Breeze Airways prepared for its first arrival and departure from Harry Reid International Airport Thursday, the Utah-based commercial air carrier announced flights from Las Vegas to an 11th city.

Beginning Oct. 6, the ultra-low-cost carrier will begin nonstop round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio.

Breeze will operate the flights on new twin-engine Airbus A220 jets holding 126 passengers. The airline plans to more than double its fleet this year, from 13 Embraer 190 and 195 twin-engine jets to 30 aircraft, including 14 A220s and three additional Embraer E-jets.

Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 jets that will be delivered one per month over the next six years with options for 40 more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Southwest Airlines announces ultimate travel deal of the summer
Southwest Airlines announces ultimate travel deal of the summer
2
Poker star tests positive for COVID at WSOP
Poker star tests positive for COVID at WSOP
3
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
Local hits sequential royal flush jackpot for nearly $315K
4
GoFundMe page created for family shattered by suspected DUI crash
GoFundMe page created for family shattered by suspected DUI crash
5
Lake Las Vegas sees new housing project take shape
Lake Las Vegas sees new housing project take shape
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST