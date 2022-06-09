Breeze begins Las Vegas service, adds 11th city from Reid Airport
As new ultra-low-cost carrier Breeze Airways arrives on its inaugural flight to Las Vegas Thursday, the Utah-based airline announces new flights to Akron-Canton, Ohio.
As Breeze Airways prepared for its first arrival and departure from Harry Reid International Airport Thursday, the Utah-based commercial air carrier announced flights from Las Vegas to an 11th city.
Beginning Oct. 6, the ultra-low-cost carrier will begin nonstop round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio.
Breeze will operate the flights on new twin-engine Airbus A220 jets holding 126 passengers. The airline plans to more than double its fleet this year, from 13 Embraer 190 and 195 twin-engine jets to 30 aircraft, including 14 A220s and three additional Embraer E-jets.
Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 jets that will be delivered one per month over the next six years with options for 40 more.
Breeze flights
Breeze Airways began twice-weekly round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Richmond, Virginia, beginning Thursday. Here’s what’s next for the ultra-low-cost carrier:
-Two round-trip flights a week Fridays and Mondays from Syracuse, New York, beginning Friday.
-Two round-trip flights a week Wednesdays and Saturdays from Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Saturday.
-Two round-trip flights a week Thursdays and Sundays from Norfolk, Virginia, beginning Aug. 4.
-Two round-trip flights a week Thursdays and Sundays from Huntsville, Alabama, beginning Aug. 4.
-Three round-trip flights a week Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from Charleston, South Carolina, beginning Aug. 5.
-Three round-trip flights a week Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from Jacksonville, Florida, beginning Aug. 5.
-Two round-trip flights a week Wednesdays and Saturdays from Hartford, Connecticut, beginning Sept. 7.
-Daily flights from Westchester County, New York, beginning Sept. 8.
-Daily flights from Provo, Utah, beginning Oct. 5.
-Two round-trip flights a week Thursdays and Sundays from Akron-Canton, Ohio, beginning Oct. 6.