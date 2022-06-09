Breeze begins Las Vegas service, adds 11th city from Reid Airport

As new ultra-low-cost carrier Breeze Airways arrives on its inaugural flight to Las Vegas Thursday, the Utah-based airline announces new flights to Akron-Canton, Ohio.

Breeze Airways beginning service out of Las Vegas (Breeze Airways)

A Breeze Airways Airbus 220-300 prepares to depart on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Richmond International Airport in Richmond, Va. Breeze Airways will operate the Airbus on its new cross country trips from Richmond to Las Vegas and San Francisco. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

As Breeze Airways prepared for its first arrival and departure from Harry Reid International Airport Thursday, the Utah-based commercial air carrier announced flights from Las Vegas to an 11th city.

Beginning Oct. 6, the ultra-low-cost carrier will begin nonstop round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Akron-Canton Airport in Ohio.

Breeze will operate the flights on new twin-engine Airbus A220 jets holding 126 passengers. The airline plans to more than double its fleet this year, from 13 Embraer 190 and 195 twin-engine jets to 30 aircraft, including 14 A220s and three additional Embraer E-jets.

Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 jets that will be delivered one per month over the next six years with options for 40 more.

