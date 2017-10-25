Busy September keeps McCarran airport on pace for record year

With more than 4 million passengers passing through Las Vegas airport in September, it remains on path to break record for passenger traffic set in 2007, Clark County figures show.

A man picks up his luggage at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1 baggage claim in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just more than 4 million people came and went through McCarran International Airport in September, as the nation’s eighth-busiest airline destination continued toward a new annual record for passenger volume.

Airport traffic last month was nearly half a percent higher than in September 2016, while passenger volume so far in 2017 is 2.3 percent higher than it was at this time last year, according to figures released Wednesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation.

The more than 36.4 million passengers counted at McCarran through Sept. 30 keeps the airport on pace to break its current annual record of 47.8 million passengers set in 2007.

County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis has previously said she believes the 10-year-old record will fall.

September marked the seventh straight month McCarran logged more than 4 million passengers.

The slight increase in passenger volume over September 2016 came despite small declines from the airport’s top four scheduled carriers. Southwest, American, United and Delta all saw declines of between 2 percent and 3.5 percent over the same month last year, though United and Delta have seen an overall increase in their passenger volume through McCarran increase in 2017 over their year-to-date numbers through September 2016.

Southwest continues to be the airport’s most prolific carrier by far, with almost 1.5 million passengers last month and 13.6 million through Sept. 30.

