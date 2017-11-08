Caesars to start work on Las Vegas Strip’s first zip line

Caesars plans to start building the first zip line on the Strip next year.

The Fly Linq zip line will feature 10 side-by-side lines that can launch all riers at once at The Linq Promenade shopping center. (Contributed rendering)

Caesars Entertainment plans to start building the first zip line on the Strip early next year.

Called Fly Linq, the attraction will feature 10 side-by-side lines that can launch all riders at once at the Linq Promenade, an open-air dining, retail and entertainment district between the Flamingo and The Linq Hotel.

Promenade general manager Shaun Swanger said the attraction will cater to the shopping center’s visitors, most of whom are millennials.

Ticket prices for the zip line, a nearly $20 million investment, have not been decided yet, Swanger said, but it could become part of a package with other Caesars attractions. One popular package combines tickets for the Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas and the Promenade’s High Roller observation wheel.

Adventure attractions have grown in popularity in the area, from shooting ranges to ax ranges to driving exotic cars. A zip line made sense for Las Vegas tourists looking for a quick but thrilling attraction, Swanger said.

“You’re done in 30 minutes,” he said. “They’re popular with leisure development.”

Riders will take an elevator at The Linq Hotel to the top of the 122-foot-tall launch tower and get outfitted. They will be able to ride seated or in a flat position.

They will travel 1,080 feet east along the shopping center to the High Roller. A platform will get built for the end of the attraction, and riders will exit through the High Roller building.

Xventure LV is developing the ride and will lead operations. Also working on development is the company behind the High Roller, Themed Development Management. That company, based in Simi Valley, California, also designed the slot machine structure that houses Fremont Street’s SlotZilla zip line, which opened in 2014.

To compare with Fly Linq, SlotZilla is 77 feet high. Riders in a flat position travel 1,700 feet for $45. Seated riders travel 850 feet for $25.

Boulder City is home to the Flightlinez zip line that starts 3,800 feet above sea level atop Red Mountain and has four lines.

Steve Wynn has promised a zip line as part of his Paradise Park project expected to break ground as soon as this year. A new 13-acre Summerlin park also expects to host zip lines.

Themed Development Management also played roles in the construction of Disneyland Paris and the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland in California.

This is not the only new project planned for the area. In a conference call with investors this month, Caesars executives reiterated plans to build a conference center on land east of The Linq Promenade.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.