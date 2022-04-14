Changes are coming as Miracle Mile Shops’ makeover continues

The mixed-use mall complex is undergoing renovations. On Tuesday, the mall announced the firms who are helping Miracle Mile Shops complete its makeover.

A rendering of the renovations coming to the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood (Courtesy of Miracle Mile Shops)

The Miracle Mile Shops mall on the Strip is getting a makeover, and the groups behind the renovation project have been revealed.

The mall announced Tuesday it has brought on design and construction groups Cooper Carry, Digital Kitchen, Sensory Interactive and VCC to overhaul the 500,000-square-foot shopping center. Renovations began earlier this year at the mall, which will remain open through a projected completion in spring 2023.

The mall is excited to work with firms that bring “a vision for the lifestyle destination” of Miracle Mile Shops, Miracle Mile Shops General Manager and Vice President Robert Buchanan said in a statement.

“The expertise of our construction, architecture and design partners is unparalleled,” Buchanan said.

Upon completion, Miracle Mile Shops will have elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements, a release said. Miracle Mile Shops plans to have “immersive light, sound and video experiences” on the exterior and interior, as well as new and updated restaurant areas.

Tasked with upgrading the mixed-use mall affiliated with Planet Hollywood Resort are four firms with previous works and experience spanning the country.

Cooper Carry, with offices in New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., is a consulting firm that has designed projects in 45 states and Asia, Africa, Central America, the Middle East and in the Caribbean. The firm describes itself as a collaborative team with experience in architecture, planning, landscaping, interior design, graphic design and sustainability. Its work portfolio includes government buildings, mixed-use spaces, retail, hospitality, restaurants and higher education.

Washington, D.C.-based Digital Kitchen markets itself as a creative firm in the storytelling and design fields, “from crafting iconic title sequences, transforming spaces into an immersive canvas, to developing imaginative experiences.” The firm has created title sequences for HBO shows like “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under,” AMC shows like “The Terror” and “The Little Drummer Girl,” Showtime’s “Dexter” and Netflix’s “Narcos.” Other clients include The Venetian and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Real estate advisory firm Sensory Interactive specializes in integrating technology into public spaces. The firm handles design and financial strategy, project management and asset management. The Washington, D.C.-based firm has offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and New York City.

VCC is a general contractor founded in 1987 and began in Little Rock, Arkansas. The company said it has nine offices across the country and handles pre-construction, design-build, construction management, consultation, value engineering and contract delivery. VCC has experience in mixed-use buildings, big box stores, outlets, retail, parking and hospitality.

