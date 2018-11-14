Committee approves ideas to attract events to Las Vegas stadium

The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee has unanimously approved a series of recommendations about how Las Vegas will attract new events to local venues, including the new Las Vegas stadium.

Rendering of the new Raiders stadium being constructed in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

The recommendations will be developed into a report to Gov. Brian Sandoval, Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Legislature. The final report will be reviewed at the committee’s last meeting Dec. 12.

Under the recommendation, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority would be the lead agency for attracting and developing special events with support from the privately held non-profit Las Vegas Events.

Most of the recommendations involve committee structure and how two proposed new committees would work with the LVCVA and Las Vegas Events.

The committee has proposed the formation of the Las Vegas Local Organizing Committee to work with the LVCVA on citywide bid events and “media events” — defined as events designed to boost the city’s status through media publicity.

A Youth Development Working Group would work with Las Vegas Events on attracting youth sporting events like soccer, baseball and softball tournaments with nationwide participation.

Las Vegas Events would focus on developed and sponsored events, amateur events, youth events and other special events that could include music award shows and festivals.

Recommendations also include a suggestion on how event development should be funded — through a 0.25 percent carve-out from hotel room tax revenue the LVCVA already receives. The Legislature would not have to approve changing the distribution of room tax funds; it could be done administratively by the LVCVA when it makes its budget.

The 0.25 percent annual allocation would raise about $15 million a year — a fraction of what it’s expected to cost to bid on events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA Basketball Final Four and the College Football Championship.

One recommendation that sailed through the committee’s review was a proposal to enable more confidentiality for the LVCVA. Revisions to Nevada Revised Statutes would be required to provide the LVCVA the confidentiality necessary to discuss bid proposals for events without competitor cities hearing about them and possibly matching them.

The recommendation suggests the process be consistent with the policies and procedures in place for other government entities, such as the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, which routinely takes applications from companies for tax deferrals in exchange for the economic benefit a company’s presence or expansion would bring to the region.

Las Vegas Events was initially formed to bid to bring the National Finals Rodeo to Las Vegas from Oklahoma City in 1985.

As a private nonprofit, Las Vegas Events isn’t required to conform to state open-meetings laws.

