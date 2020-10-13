Convention center’s new West Hall on track for December completion
Construction of the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall is 95 percent complete and on track for a Dec. 14 completion with workers doing finishing work now.
It isn’t surprising that Steve Hill’s favorite place at the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall is the 14,000-square-foot outdoor terrace on the third floor of the building.
There are nice views of the Las Vegas Strip from the terrace and it’s a great place to watch the sun set.
“I think this is going to be a very popular place for post-event receptions and gatherings,” said Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, at the conclusion of a media tour of the West Hall expansion, which is now 95 percent completed.
“It’s all basically finish work from here,” said Terry Miller, the head of Miller Project Management LLC, which is the LVCVA’s owner representative on the project. “That’s the point where there are a lot of things going on at once.”
Miller said the project is on track for a Dec. 14 completion — the date contractors have been targeting since early this year. In the meantime, workers will complete painting touch-up, carpet installation and mounting a massive video wall with a 10,000-square-foot screen in the building’s atrium.
Other finishing touches are necessary throughout the building, including completing the installation of the floor at the terrace. The terrace has a raised flooring system to accommodate wiring and utilities to set up special audio visual equipment for any event planned there.
