Departing passengers can now reserve parking at Harry Reid Airport

Finding a parking space at Harry Reid International Airport has gotten easier — but more expensive — with the arrival of a new reserved parking pilot program.

Long term parking lots are full sign is displayed to inform arriving passengers at Harry Reid International Airport at Terminal 1, during Labor Day weekend on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport has launched an online reserved parking program just in time for the annual holiday rush.

The airport’s pilot program will provide 636 reserved parking slots – 286 at Terminal 1 on level 2M of the parking garage and 350 at level 1 at Terminal 3’s parking garage.

The cost for reserving a space is $28 a day at Terminal 1 and $21 a day at Terminal 3. The normal maximum cost for parking all day in long-term parking is $18 at those garages. Long-term economy parking, which is uncovered and requires a shuttle-bus ride to the terminal is $12 a day.

“We have been working diligently to look for ways to modernize all of our facilities, both in terms of infrastructure and technology,” said Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis.

“Upgrades such as this provide our guests the reassurance of convenient, prime parking so that they can plan ahead and save time,” she said.

Prepaid parking is available through parking.harryreidairport.com with an online form. Travelers whose plans change can modify reservations up to two hours in advance.

Reid representative Luke Nimmo said Monday that users of the system are paying for the assurance that parking would be available at the airport’s busiest times, especially around the holidays, when public parking areas reach capacity.

He said because demand is higher for parking at Terminal 1 than Terminal 3 is the reason why reserved parking at Terminal 1 is $7 more expensive per day.

