February visitation up from 2021, but still down from pre-COVID 2020

People walk along the pedestrian bridge between New York-New York and the MGM Grand on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Visitation to Las Vegas continued its trend of being vastly improved over a year ago but significantly below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of two years ago.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday said that 2.616 million people visited Southern Nevada in February, a 69.9 percent improvement over February 2021 but 18 percent fewer than February 2020 when the virus outbreak first started to take hold.

Only one tourism indicator — resorts’ average daily room rate — showed improvement over last year and two years ago. The LVCVA said visitors paid $149.52 a night on average in February, 52.5 percent more than in February 2021 and 15 percent more than two years ago.

All other key indicators were better than last year but worse than the year before.

