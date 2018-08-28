Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico

The first nonstop flights by a U.S.-based air carrier from McCarran International Airport to Mexico were announced Tuesday by Frontier Airlines.

A Frontier Airlines flight departs McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The first nonstop flights by a U.S.-based air carrier from McCarran International Airport to Mexico were announced Tuesday by Frontier Airlines.

Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15.

Frontier has been one of McCarran’s fastest growing carriers the past two years. When the new Mexico roundtrip flights begin, Frontier will have 141 flights a week to 31 destinations. Frontier is now McCarran’s eighth busiest by number of flights with the third-highest number of destinations behind Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air.

Las Vegas was Frontier’s third largest market behind Denver and Orlando in 2017 with 1.4 million seats routed to Las Vegas annually.

Frontier further enhanced its reach into Mexico earlier this month with the implementation of a codeshare agreement with the Mexican discount carrier Volaris. Through the agreement, announced in January and the first ever for an ultra-low-cost carrier, Frontier can sell connecting flights to Volaris destinations in Mexico and Volaris can sell on the Frontier network in the United States, where the airline has 99 destinations.

The agreement incorporates ticketing and baggage service between airlines. Frontier owner Indigo Partners is a shareholder in Volaris.

Ultra-low-cost carriers generally offer the lowest airfares for travelers, but also charge extra for ancillary services, including baggage and carry-on luggage fees, food and drinks and seat selection on flights.

Frontier is unusual in that it offers customers either a low-cost fare with ancillary fees or a higher fare that includes the most popular added services.

Frontier has 82 Airbus twin-engine jets in its fleet and will fly 186-passenger Airbus A-320 jets on its routes to Mexico from Las Vegas.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.