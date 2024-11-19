Frontier to kick off cheap Las Vegas flights to this city in ’25

The Denver-based airline will enter the popular market in March with three flights a week on twin-engine, 186-passenger Airbus A320 jets.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will compete on routes from Las Vegas to Reno-Tahoe International Airport next year and will launch service with promotional fares of $19 one way.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will compete on routes from Las Vegas to Reno-Tahoe International Airport next year and will launch service with promotional fares of $19 one way.

The airline, currently the fifth-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, will begin three-times-weekly flights beginning March 7. Las Vegas is Frontier’s third-busiest destination behind Denver and Orlando, Florida.

Frontier will use its 186-passenger, twin-engine Airbus A320 jets on the route.

The new flights are among 16 new routes announced nationwide on Tuesday, which also include three weekly nonstop flights between Reno and Denver.

