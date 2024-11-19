50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Frontier to kick off cheap Las Vegas flights to this city in ’25

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will compete on routes from Las Vegas to Reno-Tahoe Internationa ...
Denver-based Frontier Airlines will compete on routes from Las Vegas to Reno-Tahoe International Airport next year and will launch service with promotional fares of $19 one way. (Review-Journal file photo)
More Stories
Private planes line the tarmac at Henderson Executive Airport, on Friday, May 31, 2024. (Bizuay ...
F1 aircraft parking not yet at capacity, but spaces filling up
Long term parking lots are full sign is displayed to inform arriving passengers at Harry Reid I ...
Reserved parking arrives at Las Vegas airport — for a price
Bumper cars at MGM Grand Adventures Theme Park. The park opened to the public on Dec. 18, 1993. ...
MGM Grand Adventures theme park was one of company’s few failures
Less demand for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but big economic impact expected
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 9:25 am
 

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will compete on routes from Las Vegas to Reno-Tahoe International Airport next year and will launch service with promotional fares of $19 one way.

The airline, currently the fifth-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, will begin three-times-weekly flights beginning March 7. Las Vegas is Frontier’s third-busiest destination behind Denver and Orlando, Florida.

Frontier will use its 186-passenger, twin-engine Airbus A320 jets on the route.

The new flights are among 16 new routes announced nationwide on Tuesday, which also include three weekly nonstop flights between Reno and Denver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES