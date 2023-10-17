Here come the corporate jets: NBAA shows what’s ahead for Formula 1

The National Business Aircraft Association will be coming to Southern Nevada four straight years in what is being viewed as a preview for the Formula One event.

Private aircrafts on display at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commission Chair James Gibson speaks at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis, from left, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Chair of the National Association of Business Aircraft Board of Directors Monte Kock, Clark County Commission Chair James Gibson, and CEO of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Steve Hill pose for a photo at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The interior of a 2014 Learjet 70 that is for sale, as seen at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Archer LX on display at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chair of the National Association of Business Aircraft Board of Directors Monte Kock speaks at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Private aircrafts on display at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held at the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of business aircraft will be displayed this week at Henderson Executive Airport and the Las Vegas Convention Center in somewhat of a preview of the arrival of corporate jets for next month’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Representatives of Clark County and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Monday welcomed the National Business Aircraft Association Business Aviation Conference and Expo to Southern Nevada, announcing that the show, which includes displays of all kinds of corporate planes, has changed the show’s location to be in Las Vegas this year and the next three.

NBAA previously alternated the annual show between Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida.

Representatives of more than 20,000 aircraft manufacturers, sellers and buyers are attending the three-day show that runs Tuesday through Thursday. It’s the 11th time that NBAA has been in Las Vegas since 1995. Monday was a media day for journalists to get a look at the flight line display at Henderson’s reliever airport.

The large gathering of aircraft is somewhat of a preview of the busy activity anticipated at Henderson Executive Airport, North Las Vegas Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in the days leading up to the Nov. 18 Las Vegas Grand Prix that will be staged on the Strip.

Monte Koch, chairman of the NBAA board of directors, announced the organization’s switch exclusively to Southern Nevada and Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Michael Naft, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill and Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Clark County Department of Aviation, welcomed the group to the city.

Hill praised the “terrific partnership” with NBAA and said the show’s annual presence in Southern Nevada represents a $53 million economic boost to the community.

Vassiliadis said the Henderson airport’s $9 million, 18-acre expansion that was completed in February not only provides added room for exhibits for NBAA, but will provide extra space to park aircraft for Formula One and February’s Super Bowl.

“The show has grown every year and we have grown every year,” Vassiliadis said. “This time we’ve grown first by adding the 18 acres of additional ramp, which we are on right now and that really allows such a beautiful layout, a little bit more roomier, more comfortable for the clientele that come here.”

Dan Hubbard, a spokesman for NBAA, said putting the show in one location over several years provided several efficiencies and that it was a multifaceted decision to bring the event to Las Vegas four straight years. The Henderson Airport expansion as well as the modern amenities of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall also played into the decision-making process.

Vassiliadis said some companies already have begun making reservations to park their planes at Henderson, Reid International and North Las Vegas for Formula One. The Department of Aviation routinely incentivizes parking at the two reliever airports instead of Reid International with less expensive fuel prices and landing fees.

While all arrangements to accommodate corporate jets for Formula One haven’t been completed, race organizers have a point of contact for those who plan to fly in for the race.

Vassiliadis explained that there will be two types of planes coming into Las Vegas for the race: the wide-bodied, heavy cargo planes that will carry race cars and equipment, which will fly into Reid, and fans and participants, who are expected to fly in and park at either Henderson or North Las Vegas. Vassiliadis said Boulder City’s municipal airport isn’t in play because the runways there aren’t long enough to accommodate most corporate aircraft.

It’s unclear how many aircraft will come in to Las Vegas for Formula One because it hasn’t been determined what size of jets are coming. Vassiliadis said the new acreage at Henderson will have the capability of housing heavier planes – so called Group III aircraft.

“F1 is one of those that will be very heavy with GA (general aviation) activity and our airport system is completely in play, especially here in Henderson as well as North Las Vegas. Many months ago, we began meetings with all the committees that the community has for these events,” she said.

Because an international crowd is expected for F1, Vassiliadis said representatives of U.S. Customs and Border Protection would be stationed at the reliever airports to accommodate international arrivals.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.