Hotel project near the Palms in Las Vegas breaks ground
Las Vegas developer Chris Beavor on Wednesday kicked off his hotel project near the Palms.
Las Vegas developer Chris Beavor on Wednesday kicked off his hotel project near the Palms.
Beavor, founder of CAI Investments, held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Delta-branded property at Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, a mile west of the Strip.
The 284-room hotel will include about 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a rooftop pool and other features, according to a news release.
It is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The non-gaming hotel is part of a mixed-use project that is slated to feature a luxury apartment complex by developer The Calida Group, as well as retail and restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Wahoo’s Fish Taco and Denny’s.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.