Hotel project near the Palms in Las Vegas breaks ground

CAI Investments founder Chris Beavor plans to build a 284-room hotel near the Palms. (Courtesy Radioactive Productions)

Las Vegas developer Chris Beavor on Wednesday kicked off his hotel project near the Palms.

Beavor, founder of CAI Investments, held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Delta-branded property at Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, a mile west of the Strip.

The 284-room hotel will include about 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a rooftop pool and other features, according to a news release.

It is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The non-gaming hotel is part of a mixed-use project that is slated to feature a luxury apartment complex by developer The Calida Group, as well as retail and restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Wahoo’s Fish Taco and Denny’s.

