In wake of Las Vegas shooting, McCarran airport saw busiest month

October marked the busiest month in McCarran International Airport’s history with 4.33 million airline passengers, topping the previous record set in July, the Clark County Aviation Department reported Monday.

The mass shooting on Oct. 1 apparently had little effect on travelers flying to Las Vegas.

The previous single-month record of 4.32 million passengers, set in July, marks the airport’s continued growth.

October also marked the eighth consecutive month that the nation’s eighth-busiest airport logged more than 4 million passengers, with traffic growing by 1.5 percent compared to October 2016.

“What happened on the Strip was such a terrible tragedy, but everyone focused more on the tragedy itself and not on the city where it happened,” said aviation consultant Mike Boyd, president and CEO of Boyd Group International in Colorado.

“In this case, Las Vegas was just a bystander,” Boyd said. “McCarran is probably going to keep breaking records because Las Vegas is the premier place to spend your money.”

Year-to-date, 40.75 million passengers flew in or out of the Las Vegas airport, a 2.2 percent increase from the same period last year.

Annual record may fall

County aviation director Rosemary Vassiliadis said this year that she believes McCarran International is on track to break the airport’s annual record of 47.8 million airline passengers, set in 2007.

Located near where the Route 91 Harvest Festival was held, McCarran International Airport became a safe haven for concertgoers fleeing a gunman firing from Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1.

About 300 people breached the airport’s security fence, ran onto the tarmac and eventually brought takeoffs and landings to a halt for more than two hours, forcing the diversion of 25 flights into Las Vegas.

Some people scaled the fence. Others crawled through holes punctured in the barrier. The razor wire atop the fence ripped their clothing and left some of them with minor abrasions.

The airport’s baggage claim area — usually filled with excited chatter — was unusually quiet on Oct. 2.

‘What Las Vegas has to offer’

Boyd said he does not believe the increase in passenger traffic came from families of victims who flew into Las Vegas in the days following the shooting, nor from the onslaught of national media.

“I can guarantee that the families or reporters didn’t move the needle at all,” Boyd said. “It’s more about what Las Vegas has to offer.”

More than 3.91 million travelers boarded or arrived on domestic flights last month, a 2.1 percent increase from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing McCarran carried 335,025 travelers, a 3.9 percent decrease from October 2016.

Despite declines reported by market leader Southwest, Delta, United and American, domestic passenger traffic into McCarran was bolstered by significant increases coming from Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue and Sun Country, according to the aviation department.

The majority of international carriers reported declines in October. Air Canada had a 6.9 percent decrease in traffic with 85,566 passengers last month, while Canadian carrier WestJet was down 1.5 percent with 86,527 passengers.

Virgin Atlantic Airways reported a 13.6 percent decline in traffic with 28,705 passengers. British Airways carried 29,326 passengers in October, a 4.7 percent decrease from last year, while British competitor Thomas Cook Airlines was down 0.3 percent with 20,480 passengers.

Korean Air was up 11.8 percent with 10,008 passengers. Chinese budget carrier Hainan, which launched service last December, reported 4,105 passengers.

Mexican carrier Interjet reported a 58.1 percent jump to 11,569 passengers in October, while Aeromexico had a 30.8 percent decline to 15,327 passengers. Volaris reported a 24.3 percent drop in October to 12,713 passengers compared with the same period a year earlier.

