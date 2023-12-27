Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly

Rumors were swirling that the Sphere was damaged. Here’s what the company said.

The exterior of the MSG Sphere on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior of the MSG Sphere on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sphere Las Vegas is still working and isn’t damaged despite a night-time post on social media saying a “mysterious crack” was on the structure’s exterior.

A 1:30 a.m. Tuesday post on Las Vegas Locally’s X, formerly Twitter, account showed pictures taken at night of the Sphere with a bright white spot and the caption “A mysterious crack has appeared on the surface of the Sphere.”

A mysterious crack has appeared on the surface of the Sphere. (📸 Amber Michelle) pic.twitter.com/mDWKArSAXh — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 26, 2023

A Sphere spokesperson confirmed there hasn’t been any damage to the structure.

A Review-Journal reporter viewed the exterior of the Sphere at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday and saw that a small portion of the 1.2 million LED pucks that make up the external display of the Sphere weren’t functioning properly. These pucks remained white while the rest of the pucks shifted colors for the Sphere’s various displays. No visual damage or cracks to the Sphere was apparent.

Even in the daylight and with a few pucks not functioning properly, the Sphere was still a popular attraction for onlookers walking on Sands Avenue Tuesday.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.