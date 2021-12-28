Las Vegas airport sees nearly 4M passengers in November

Reid recorded 3.98 million passengers last month, 4.4 percent below the 4.17 million travelers seen during the same month in 2019, according to data released Tuesday.

Harry Reid International Airport had 3.98 million travelers passing through its gates in November. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nearly 4 million travelers passed through Las Vegas’ Reid International Airport in November, nearing volumes last seen pre-pandemic.

Reid recorded 3.98 million passengers last month, 4.4 percent below the 4.17 million travelers seen during the same month in 2019, according to Clark County Department of Aviation data released Tuesday.

November’s total puts Reid at 35.8 million passengers for the year, trailing the 47.3 million travelers served during the first 11 months of 2019 by 24 percent.

Reid’s busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, saw 1.34 million passengers in November, eclipsing the 1.25 million travelers the airline served during the same month in 2019. For the year, Southwest’s passenger volume is down 21 percent compared to the first 11 months of 2019.

Frontier Airlines continued a strong 2021 with 389,304 travelers in November, a 12 percent spike from November 2019’s 347,482 passengers. For the year Frontier’s passenger volume is at 3.57 million, nearly 27 percent above the 2.82 million travelers through the first 11 months of 2019.

Delta Air Lines experienced a 12 percent drop in traveler volume compared to November 2019, going from 419,135 two years ago to 370,796 this year. Through November Delta has seen 3.47 million passengers at Reid, a 28 percent decline compared to the 4.83 million travelers served through the fist 11 months of 2019.

Las Vegas’ hometown carrier Allegiant Air saw 189,933 passengers last month, a 1 percent dip compared to November 2019’s 191,669 travelers. With one month left in 2021 Allegiant’s 1.74 million passengers trails the first 11 months of 2019’s total of 2.18 million travelers by 20 percent.

