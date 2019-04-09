Las Vegas Convention Center OKs $32M renovation contract

A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion. (tvsdesign/Design Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has approved a professional services agreement on the renovation portion of the $1.5 billion Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the LVCVA’s board of directors approved a $32 million contract with Las Vegas-based Klai Juba Wald Architecture and Interiors to oversee the renovation of the north, central and south exhibition halls over a two-year period expected to conclude by the end of 2023.

The LVCVA strategy is to complete the $935.1 million west hall expansion in time for the 2021 CES, then take each of the other halls offline for renovation six months at a time. The plan will enable the convention center to keep 1.9 million square feet of exhibition space available throughout the duration of the project.

Once the renovations are completed, the convention center will house close to 2.5 million square feet of exhibition space, the second largest in North America.

Meanwhile, project manager Terry Miller of Cordell Corp. told the board the expansion underway at Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road is 17 percent completed and is on schedule and on budget.

Steel and concrete work on the second- and third-floor meeting rooms is being completed by an estimated 400 construction workers on the project daily.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.