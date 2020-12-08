65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Tourism

Las Vegas Monorail could be running again by Memorial Day weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 11:46 am
 
Las Vegas Monorail trains pass the under-construction MSG Sphere performance venue in Las Vegas ...
Las Vegas Monorail trains pass the under-construction MSG Sphere performance venue in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Las Vegas Monorail track along Sands Avenue and Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, ...
The Las Vegas Monorail track along Sands Avenue and Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A train makes its way towards the SLS Station along the Las Vegas Monorail system on Sunday, Au ...
A train makes its way towards the SLS Station along the Las Vegas Monorail system on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Monorail could be running again just before the Memorial Day weekend, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors was told Tuesday.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill updated the board on the acquisition of the 3.9-mile elevated electric transit system and said several things could happen between now and the end of May, but he’s optimistic about reopening the system that has been parked since mid-March.

Hill said a convention that usually occurs in January — World of Concrete — was rescheduled to early June and the Monorail would be beneficial to the thousands of people expected to attend. Hill also noted that the Memorial Day weekend traditionally brings thousands to Las Vegas for the traditional kickoff of summer vacations.

“Given the hopeful path of the vaccine at this point, we think that somewhere just prior to the Memorial Day weekend we’ll be able to open the Monorail, get it back up and running in anticipation for some pretty significant attendance and visitation in the destination over Memorial Day weekend and leading up to World of Concrete and subsequent shows from there,” Hill told the board.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
2
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
3
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
4
Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal
Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal
5
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines plane taxis at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. ...
Southwest warns over 6.8K employees of possible furloughs
By / RJ

After what SouthWest Airlines called “a lack of meaningful progress in negotiations” with multiple unions, Las Vegas’ busiest carrier issued Thursday issued notices that over 6,800 employees could be furloughed.