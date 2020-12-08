Las Vegas Monorail could be running again by Memorial Day weekend

In a report on the LVCVA’s acquisition of the system, President and CEO Steve Hill said he’s optimistic about reopening the Monorail at the traditional start of summer.

Las Vegas Monorail trains pass the under-construction MSG Sphere performance venue in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Monorail track along Sands Avenue and Koval Lane in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A train makes its way towards the SLS Station along the Las Vegas Monorail system on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Monorail could be running again just before the Memorial Day weekend, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors was told Tuesday.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill updated the board on the acquisition of the 3.9-mile elevated electric transit system and said several things could happen between now and the end of May, but he’s optimistic about reopening the system that has been parked since mid-March.

Hill said a convention that usually occurs in January — World of Concrete — was rescheduled to early June and the Monorail would be beneficial to the thousands of people expected to attend. Hill also noted that the Memorial Day weekend traditionally brings thousands to Las Vegas for the traditional kickoff of summer vacations.

“Given the hopeful path of the vaccine at this point, we think that somewhere just prior to the Memorial Day weekend we’ll be able to open the Monorail, get it back up and running in anticipation for some pretty significant attendance and visitation in the destination over Memorial Day weekend and leading up to World of Concrete and subsequent shows from there,” Hill told the board.

