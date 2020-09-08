104°F
Tourism

Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2020 - 6:38 pm
 

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a statement from the company released Monday.

President and CEO Curtis Myles said in the statement that the monorail has been unable to reopen since shutting down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a result, it is in the Las Vegas Monorail Company’s best interest to file for bankruptcy and effectuate a sale of the system assets to a party who intends to keep the system in operation and help ensure that the mobility benefits the Monorail provides continue during conventions, events and throughout the year,” Myles said in the statement.

The company’s board of directors authorized the filing, which is part of the company’s sales agreement with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, according to the statement.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

