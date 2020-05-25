93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

Las Vegas, travel industry in uncharted territory amid pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 
Updated May 25, 2020 - 4:15 pm

As states and cities throughout the U.S. slowly reopen to business, airlines and airports are taking steps to convince the traveling public that flying is no more dangerous than going to the grocery store.

Since the first coronavirus-related closures hit Nevada in March, passenger volumes at McCarran International Airport have fallen dramatically. In March alone, passenger traffic at McCarran fell by over 2 million people, a 53 percent drop from the same month in 2019.

It’s anybody’s guess when passenger traffic will return to the record-breaking numbers that Las Vegas’ airport saw in preceding years. Airport spokesman Chris Jones said airports globally must clear certain steps before that can occur.

“First, health concerns are paramount,” Jones said. “All travel — air or otherwise — will be limited until government and health officials determine it’s acceptable to lift restrictions on people’s movement, including stay-at-home orders, mandatory quarantines or prohibitions on air travel between certain countries.

“Once we’re past that phase, people will need a reason to travel,” Jones said. “For Las Vegas, there is not just the question of reopening the resorts and casinos, but also the other elements that attract visitors here: conventions, shows, bars and restaurants, sporting events and so on. As those amenities come back online, air travel will increase.”

Scott DeAngelo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Allegiant Air, agreed that attractions in Las Vegas, including sporting events, need to reopen before any noticeable return of tourists occurs.

“Our two largest summer travel destinations, Orlando and Las Vegas, will need to reopen their flagship theme parks and casino resorts and, for that matter, NFL stadiums for us to see the next-step change in demand recovery,” DeAngelo said last week during Allegiant’s quarterly earnings call.

Safety measures

Jones also said the tourism industry must restore the public’s confidence that it’s safe to travel, whether that’s getting on an airplane or staying in a hotel.

Over the past several weeks, new safety procedures have been rolled out or announced by many airlines, including the major carriers serving McCarran.

The airport’s five busiest carriers — Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines — are requiring or soon will begin to require passengers to wear a mask or face covering to board.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air began issuing safety kits that include a mask, gloves and sanitizing wipes, but wearing a face covering is still optional, though encouraged, for the ultra low-cost carrier.

Frontier, McCarran’s fifth-busiest carrier, also announced it would begin screening passengers’ and employees’ temperatures June 1, with any reading of 100.4 degrees or higher resulting in the person not being allowed to fly or work on that day.

“The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

McCarran also has ramped up cleaning and sanitizing efforts, implemented social distancing guidelines and asked only ticketed passengers or those with airport business to go inside its terminals, Jones said.

“The airport has been very aggressive in its cleaning processes, really since the beginning of this year,” Jones said. “We always take extra steps, such as increased cleanings during flu season, but with COVID-19 even more has been done, and will continue to be done.

“We also placed signage and markers on the floors to remind people to give others space. We’ll increase this and use staff to remind people of these expectations going forward, though so far we’ve observed most travelers are aware and will social distance without being asked. Such reminders will become a greater point of emphasis once there are more people traveling and inside the terminals again.”

McCarran doesn’t require travelers to wear a mask, but Jones noted that face coverings would be seen widely throughout the facility since most airlines do require travelers to wear them from check-in through deplaning.

“You’ll definitely see more masks/facial coverings at McCarran and other airports going forward,” Jones said.

McCarran also was the first airport in the country to install personal protective equipment vending machines, placing multiple machines featuring everything from masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at various areas of the airport.

McCarran has not implemented temperature screenings, which Jones said he believes should be done on the federal level.

Biffle agrees, saying the Transportation Security Administration should spearhead that initiative.

“We would love for TSA and the airports to do it (temperature check),” Biffle said. “We think it should be done at the curb. Unfortunately, we can’t catch everybody at the different entrances; it’s not our property either. What we can do is guarantee that once you get on board our aircraft no one is going to have a fever on board.”

The possibility of temperature screenings and other advanced safety protocols are being mulled by the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies.

“As part of our ongoing screening efforts, DHS and our interagency partners are exploring the use of technologies through a phased, multi-layered approach to protect our nation from transmittal of potential health threats and illnesses, including the coronavirus, through travel,” the DHS said in an email.”

Optimism

Even when restrictions on travel and mass gatherings are lifted, there remains a question of how many people will have discretionary income to use on leisure or business trips considering the widespread layoffs and furloughs.

“You then have to consider the financial repercussions of COVID-19. There’s widespread unemployment, and many businesses are struggling,” Jones said. “That affects people’s willingness and ability to travel, whether for a family getaway or a business event at which a company might no longer be able to exhibit, or send delegates.”

Despite the uncertain travel outlook for the remainder of the year, industry leaders are willing to bet Las Vegas will be among the first cities to see life pumped back into its tourism lifeline.

“History has shown Las Vegas has always been among the first destinations to bounce back after an economic downturn,” Jones said. “In partnership with our resorts, I’m confident that will happen again. But no one can put a hard timeline on any of these factors; the first priority is and will be getting the virus under control.”

Many resort properties are aiming to reopen June 1, pending approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher said there’s pent-up travel demand due to the stay-at-home orders in Nevada and surrounding states and he sees visitors as ready to get back to something resembling normal life.

“I know a lot of people who just want to get out and … rumble,” Gallagher said during the company’s earnings call. “People are tired of sitting at home.

“There is really no hard data that you can point at, in many ways it’s opinion. Some people have an opinion that they’re going to go out and other people, they wouldn’t be caught outdoors if God came out and said it was all clear. It’s just going to be a wait and see as we feel our way through this.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fatal Las Vegas-bound flight too heavy, report says
Fatal Las Vegas-bound flight too heavy, report says
2
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
Casinos ready to open doors, tourists ready to return to Las Vegas
3
Restaurants in Las Vegas’ tourism corridor delay reopening
Restaurants in Las Vegas’ tourism corridor delay reopening
4
Clark County reports 92 new coronavirus cases
Clark County reports 92 new coronavirus cases
5
Zion National Park fills up early Sunday on Memorial Day weekend
Zion National Park fills up early Sunday on Memorial Day weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The third season of the two-time Emmy Award-nominated reality series "Undercover Boss" premiere ...
7 things to know about Stephen Cloobeck
By / RJ

Cloobeck left Diamond International Resorts in 2016 to pursue other business ventures and remains a major Democratic donor and local philanthropist.

Read More