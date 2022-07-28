Las Vegas visitation climbing but not yet at prepandemic levels

There was a noticeable rise in midweek hotel occupancy in June, thanks to convention attendance, but levels still haven’t reached where it was before COVID-19 struck.

In this June 19, 2022, file photo, people walk around the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Midweek hotel occupancy made a comeback in June, but still hasn’t reached prepandemic levels, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday.

The organization that tracks and markets Southern Nevada tourism said midweek occupancy hit 80 percent for the first time since February 2020 — the month before the area’s resorts closed for 78 days in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Weekend occupancy saw its fourth consecutive month in excess of 90 percent in June.

But the rate still pales in comparison with June 2019, when occupancy was 91.7 percent.

Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA research center, said the comeback is even more meaningful considering the inventory of rooms has grown.

“With room inventory reflecting the net impacts of the opening of the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas and Resorts World since the middle of last year, overall hotel occupancy reached 82.7 percent, 6.8 points ahead of last June, bu down 9 points vs. June 2019,” he said.

