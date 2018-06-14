Las Vegas withdrew bid to host 2026 World Cup

Las Vegas isn’t on the short list of cities under consideration to host 2026 World Cup games because the cost would be too steep.

Steve Hill, seated right, signs the stadium development and lease agreements for the Las Vegas Stadium with Raiders President Marc Badain, seated left, in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Delegates attend the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the 2026 World Cup. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Las Vegas isn’t on the short list of cities under consideration to host 2026 World Cup games because the cost would be too steep.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Hill said Thursday that when he and Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain met with World Cup bid organizers in November, they learned some of the requirements of host cities — and they were far more expensive and open-ended than they felt the city could afford.

As a result, Las Vegas withdrew from consideration.

The 2018 World Cup, the most prestigious sporting event in the world, a 32-team international soccer tournament, began Thursday in Russia, this year’s host country.

Hill, who wasn’t yet with the LVCVA and met with organizers in his capacity as chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, and Badain, whose team is building a 65,000-seat indoor football stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, went to Houston for preliminary tournament meetings.

They met with organizers preparing a bid to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association to host games in the United States, Mexico and Canada — a collaboration known as United 2026.

Earlier this week, FIFA announced that the United 2026 bid was accepted, but the short list of prospective host cities did not include Las Vegas.

Hill said the city would be required to provide an estimated $100 million in investments to host one or more preliminary-round group games.

Las Vegas expressed interest in hosting games because it would have the new stadium, its abundant hotel-room inventory and extensive international air routes to and from McCarran International Airport to accommodate teams, FIFA officials, media and soccer fans.

World Cup games were among the events advocates for building the $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium cited as justification for spending $750 million in public funds for the project.

But FIFA requirements of host cities were far more extensive than originally envisioned.

Hill said among the requirements of the hosts were providing two outdoor venues each capable of seating 20,000 people to watch every tournament game on a big screen at no cost. The city also would have had to provide secure world-class practice facilities to teams that would be competing in games played in Las Vegas.

Hill also noted that the six-week tournament occurs at a time of year when Las Vegas resorts already are busy with summer vacationers.

Hill said determining who would build those facilities and how was problematic and he felt he and Badain could not commit the community to those expenditures. Other cities have established sports or event authorities that can sign off on commitments to big events.

Creating a sports authority in Southern Nevada is expected to be a topic to be considered by the Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee established in April by executive order by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Last month, Hill and Badain were formally named to that committee.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.