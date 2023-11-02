Long lines and wait times: Airport warns travelers to plan ahead for F1

With the Formula One course just two miles from the airport and multiple road closures expected, Reid officials are urging travelers to arrive hours before flight time.

Harry Reid International Airport is warning travelers that it expects to be busier than usual in mid-November with the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in town and that users should plan ahead for their trips, especially when the big weekend ends Nov. 18.

Representatives of the airport serving Las Vegas have implemented the “Cross the Finish Line with the 4-3-2-1 Plan.”

That plan involves planning transportation to the airport four hours before flight time, checking bags three hours before, getting in line for the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint two hours before and arriving at the gate an hour before flight departure.

The Formula One race course is two miles from the airport, and several street closures are anticipated during the race and during preliminary events Nov. 16-18.

Details on Formula One road closures can be obtained by texting “F1LV” to 31996.

Information from the TSA can be obtained by tweeting on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to @AskTSA or on Facebook Messenger at fb.com/AskTSA.

Airport officials say some airport concessions will be open for longer hours to serve F1 fans using the airport.

“Make sure to have essentials such as snacks, child care items, medication, and phone chargers in case of a delay or cancellation,” an emailed airport release said. “The airline is the best source of information regarding updates on flight status and accommodations, should plans change.”

While commercial aviation and the main terminal at Reid is expected to be busy, the Clark County Department of Aviation said general aviation may be just as busy with private aircraft pilots making reservations for arrivals and parking at Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport.

An airport spokesman said parking reservations for small planes at the two reliever airports are nearly at capacity. While aircraft size would play a role in how many private aircraft will be parked at the airports, the number is expected to be around 400.

Drop-and-go traffic is expected to increase the number of arrivals, with planes landing, dropping off passengers, taking on fuel and then taking off and parking elsewhere.

Special event fees have been imposed for landing at all three Clark County-administered airports during the Formula One event. Higher fees are routinely imposed for special events based on demand, and the airports are asking a $3,000 landing fee at all airports.

Airport officials say there aren’t any scheduled charter arrivals at airports, but some race crews have arranged for special departures once the race has concluded.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.