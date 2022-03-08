LVCVA board OKs $435M Convention Center renovation

Financing for a $435 million renovation project for the North, Central and South halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center was approved Tuesday by the LVCVA board.

Workers prepare the new West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of Concrete convention Monday, June 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday authorized spending $435 million for the renovation of the North, Central and South exhibition halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The two-year project will upgrade the halls to standards established with the new West Hall that opened in June.

Most of the work will occur on the North and Central halls — the oldest portions of the Convention Center — but a modified eastern entrance to the South Hall is planned and some of the LVCVA executive offices will be temporarily relocated next year to the South Hall during the construction, which is expected to begin in 2024.

A collaboration between Hunt Construction and the Penta Building Group was selected for the preconstruction and construction phases of the project. Details of the project are expected to be outlined in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.