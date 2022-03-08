56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Tourism

LVCVA board OKs $435M Convention Center renovation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2022 - 10:48 am
 
Workers prepare the new West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of ...
Workers prepare the new West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of Concrete convention Monday, June 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday authorized spending $435 million for the renovation of the North, Central and South exhibition halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The two-year project will upgrade the halls to standards established with the new West Hall that opened in June.

Most of the work will occur on the North and Central halls — the oldest portions of the Convention Center — but a modified eastern entrance to the South Hall is planned and some of the LVCVA executive offices will be temporarily relocated next year to the South Hall during the construction, which is expected to begin in 2024.

A collaboration between Hunt Construction and the Penta Building Group was selected for the preconstruction and construction phases of the project. Details of the project are expected to be outlined in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
2
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
3
Colorado woman hits $145K jackpot on the Strip
Colorado woman hits $145K jackpot on the Strip
4
Lawsuit: Las Vegas day care worker threw 2-year-old, broke his leg
Lawsuit: Las Vegas day care worker threw 2-year-old, broke his leg
5
Henderson teen who died after being hit by car identified
Henderson teen who died after being hit by car identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST