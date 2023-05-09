LVCVA expects record revenue from rising room taxes

The LVCVA board of directors is planning a special May 31 meeting to give final approval to its budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

People walk on the Strip at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas Thursday, March 23, 2023. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, got the first look at its $463.4 million 2023-24 fiscal year general fund budget. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday got the first look at its $463.4 million 2023-24 fiscal year general fund budget.

That’s a 5.8 percent increase over the current fiscal year’s budget. Its fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30.

Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger said the LVCVA is projecting record revenue of $448 million, mostly from rising room taxes that are increasing as a result of rising visitation and increased room rates.

The board will conduct a public hearing and is expected to consider final approval in a special May 31 meeting.

That budget does not include a $352.4 million fund dedicated to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s $600 million multiyear renovation project.

The general fund budget includes $99.5 million for advertising, $23.7 million for marketing, $69.9 million for special events and $114.4 million in debt payments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.