LVCVA may bring back an executive-level position

Brian Yost, LVCVA chief operating officer, left, looks on while Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, speaks during a 2019 news conference in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to bring back an executive-level position that will pay between $130,000 and $185,000 a year.

The LVCVA’s Compensation Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend returning the position of vice president of guest experience.

The recommendation, which will be considered by the full LVCVA board of directors on Tuesday, is one more example of how the organization is preparing for the return of conventions and visitors to Southern Nevada.

The LVCVA had the position in 2018, but eliminated it a year later.

The position will report to Chief Operating Officer Brian Yost and will work as a liaison between the convention authority and large conventions such as CES.

The authority is planning a return of conventions and trade shows in June when the World of Concrete becomes the first major show to use the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall.

In other business, the committee recommended an amendment to the LVCVA’s contract with the Service Employees International Union Local 1107 that would eliminate raises for contracted workers that were to be effective July 5 in the fourth year of the contract.

Under existing terms of the contract, the LVCVA and the union were to negotiate potential raises after receiving 2.2 percent across-the-board pay increases in the first year of the contract in 2018 and 2.8 percent increases in the second and third years.

