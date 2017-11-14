LVCVA votes to restrict gifts, travel for board members

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday imposed new restrictions on gifts and travel to board members in response to a Review-Journal investigation.

Senior vice president of finance Ed Finger gives a tour of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority warehouse in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017. The warehouse is filled with goodies like iPads, speakers and Tumi bags for employees to hand out to clients and visitors. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A mini Welcome to Las Vegas Sign is in the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority warehouse in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct 31, 2017. The LVCVA warehouse is filled with goodies like iPads, speakers and Tumi bags for employees to hand out to clients and visitors. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Board members voted 9-0 to limit the value of gifts they are allowed to receive from the authority and its vendors to $400 a year. The board also eliminated a rule that had required its members to travel annually to multiple events outside of Las Vegas.

Five board members were absent from the meeting.

Any board member who takes more than one trip a year must now seek approval from the chairman. A board member will also review gifts to staff under the new policy.

“It was a very serious and comprehensive exercise,” board member and Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce President Kristin McMillan said of the reforms.

Since April, the Review-Journal has found hundreds of thousands of tax dollars spent on travel and gifts for board members, alcohol for clients and luxury items for staff.

The policy changes also require the board to review expense accounts for the agency’s CEO and legal counsel but do not address staff expenses.