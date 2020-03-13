Marriott modifies cancellation, loyalty policies due to virus

Guests staying at Marriott properties will have more flexibility canceling reservations and more time to use their loyalty program points with a new policy.

The lobby area of the J.W. Marriott hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen Monday, Oct. 22, 2012. The hotel and casino operations are more closely aligned than before. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file) The lobby area of the J.W. Marriott hotel-casino in Las Vegas is seen Monday, Oct. 22, 2012. The hotel and casino operations are more closely aligned than before. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marriott International hotel guests will be allowed to change their reservations without penalty through the end of next month, a message from the company’s president and CEO says.

In a letter to Marriott Bonvoy loyalty club members, President and CEO Arne Sorenson said the Wednesday declaration by the World Health Organization of the coronavirus has been categorized a pandemic has led the company to revise its cancellation policies.

“For guests with existing individual reservations, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival as long as the change or cancellation is made by April 30,” Sorenson’s message said. “For guests making new individual reservations between today and April 30, we will allow those reservations to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before a guest’s scheduled arrival date.”

The letter also said members of the company’s Bonvoy loyalty club will be given additional time to redeem award points. The expiration of points will be extended one year from Dec. 31, to Dec. 31, 2021.

“Members who currently have an active Free Night Award expiring in 2020 as part of their credit card benefit, annual choice benefit, promotions or travel package will be able to use it through Jan. 31, 2021,” the letter said.

Marriott has 24 properties in Las Vegas under the Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, JW Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Courtyard, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Element and Westin brands.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.