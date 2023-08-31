More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas

Airport and Strip attractions will be busier than normal for the three-day Labor Day weekend and resorts are expected to have 92 percent occupancy rates.

Resorts are expected to have 92 percent occupancy rates this year over the Labor Day weekend. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than 300,000 people will say their farewells to summer in Southern Nevada as they make their way to Las Vegas for the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects 331,000 visitors — 5.4 percent more than Labor Day last year — to arrive Friday and Saturday for what traditionally has become the last hurrah of summer before kids go back to school and businesses gear up for fall.

Harry Reid International Airport and Strip attractions are expected to be busier than usual for the weekend.

The LVCVA anticipates an occupancy rate of 92 percent for the weekend, 1.5 percentage points higher than last year, and that visitors will spend $382.6 million directly, for a total economic impact of $676.2 million on the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.