MSG Sphere beginning to take shape in Las Vegas

Things are getting a little rounder at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian, the first-of-its-kind performance venue that will seat 18,000 people.
Construction crews recently completed its 80,000-square-foot basement as well as Level 1 of the spherical building designed by Kansas City, Missouri-based Populous and being built by New York’s The Madison Square Garden Company just east of The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.
Level 2 columns and stair core walls have been built on the first-of-its-kind performance venue that will seat 18,000 people.
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands Corp. received additional favorable news this week — the Las Vegas Monorail Co. has received $33.6 million in financing to build a new station at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Construction is expected to begin next year with completion when the Sphere opens in 2021.
An estimated 1,500 construction workers will be on the Sphere project.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.
