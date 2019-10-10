Las Vegas Monorail says it has financing for Sphere station

The Las Vegas Monorail is splitting its planned expansion into two pieces and has financing to build a new station to serve the MSG Sphere at The Venetian.

Las Vegas Monorail trains pass the under-construction MSG Sphere performance venue in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Monorail trains pass the under-construction MSG Sphere performance venue in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has taken the first step toward providing passenger access to a new attraction in the city — the MSG Sphere at The Venetian — by securing long-term financing for expansion.

The company operating the 3.9-mile zero-emissions electric transit system announced Thursday that it will receive $33.6 million in financing to fund construction of a new station at Sands Avenue near Koval Lane. The station would provide a direct connection to the Sands Expo Center, The Venetian and Palazzo resorts and to the MSG Sphere, the 17,500-seat entertainment venue currently under construction. The transaction is part of the company’s expansion program, which also will include a later expansion to the Mandalay Bay resort with proximity to Allegiant Stadium.

“The completion of this initial financing is an important and necessary step in our expansion strategy for this system, which already provides substantial mobility benefits along our busy resort corridor,” Las Vegas Monorail Co. CEO Curtis Myles said in a statement announcing the financing plan. “With two new stations, we will multiply those benefits for our customers, resort partners, sponsors and our community. “

The company did not immediately disclose the source of the financing.

The Sands Avenue station is expected to be completed and opened in conjunction with the Sphere project opening in 2021.

Last month, Myles said the company was preparing to separate the extension to Mandalay Bay and the development of a station near the Sands Expo Center into two projects.

The less extensive Sands station project would access a pedestrian bridge with a connector that would lead to the MSG Sphere, a first-of-its-kind, performance venue being developed by The Madison Square Garden Co.

At the time, Myles said he expected the new station would cost around $15 million to $18 million to build.

The extension of the monorail line south to Mandalay Bay and a new station there would be more extensive, costing between $90 million and $100 million, Myles said.

Last month, the Monorail company also announced a new sponsorship program led by Pharris Media to promote its green advertising initiative. With the addition of the station, the expanded eight-station system would be connected to more than 30,000 hotel rooms and more than 8 million square feet of convention space by the time it is completed.

In August, Gov. Steve Sisolak declined to sign a certificate that would allow the Las Vegas Monorail Co. to secure up to $200 million in tax-exempt bonds, a decision that officials had indicated could impact the transit system’s plan to build two new stations on the Strip.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo, The Venetian and Palazzo, and is a partner in the Sphere project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.