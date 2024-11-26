Neon Museum’s La Concha move request delayed

A $2.1 million funding request from Neon Museum officials to help move its historic mid-century building was delayed following a two-hour discussion of the plan.

La Concha Motel as seen in November 1962. The motel lobby building now serves as the Neon Museum's lobby in its location north of Downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

La Concha Motel on the Las Vegas Strip as seen in an undated photo. The motel lobby building now serves as the Neon Museum's lobby in its location north of Downtown Las Vegas. (The Neon Museum)

A $2.1 million funding request from Neon Museum officials to help move its historic mid-century building as part of the museum’s relocation effort was delayed following a two-hour discussion of the plan.

The nonprofit art and history museum sought the grant from the Centennial Commission, a city of Las Vegas-organized group of appointed citizens and several city council members. But more than half of the 15-member board appeared to have questions at Monday’s meeting about the funding plan and its use as part of the $7.1 million projected effort to disassemble, relocate and reassemble the La Concha Motel lobby.

Members unanimously agreed to hear the grant request again at its May 12, 2025 meeting. Established in 2005 in honor of Las Vegas’ 100-year history, the commission awards funding raised through the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” commemorative license plate available through the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

One concern of Centennial Commission members related to the legality of moving the building again, based on agreements set with state and federal agencies during the building’s last move. Covenants at that time were contingent on moving to the museum’s current location at 770 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Members asked museum officials to confirm the building’s relocation was OK with those departments before reconsidering the grant.

“There’s not one person here that isn’t in favor of La Concha. At this juncture, at this movement, there’s too many ifs, ands, or concepts here and we’ve already put millions of dollars on this table,” Commissioner Robert Stoldal said, referring to previous grants awarded to the museum from the commission.

La Concha’s lobby was designed by architect Paul Revere Williams and became iconic as an example of “Googie” architecture. Museum, city and council officials supported the motel lobby’s move from its original location on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the former Riviera site, in 2006.

Aaron Berger, Neon Museum executive director, said the operating team and museum board hoped to leverage funding secured in Monday’s meeting in fundraising efforts, which were expected to start in earnest once grant funding was approved. The vote delay, was “disappointing,” he said, and forces them to “regroup” on the museum’s plans for fundraising. They still intend to move the museum out of its current location.

“We are pleased to hear the Centennial Commission members support of the project and continue to believe that they will see the validity of this endeavor with more information,” Berger said after the meeting. “Any time you get two hours of feedback – that would be a disservice for us as a board to not sit back and listen to that feedback, the support or lack of support in these endeavors, and try to figure out the path forward.”

If approved, it would be the largest grant awarded in the commission’s history. It awarded roughly the same amount to 11 grantees in 2023, city records show.

