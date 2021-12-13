New ad campaign pushing Vegas as the ‘Greatest Arena on Earth’

Behind the scenes shot at Allegiant Stadium of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors latest commercial shoot, "Sidelines," part of their "Greatest Arena on Earth" ad campaign. (Courtesy LVCVA.)

Behind the scenes shot at UFC headquarters of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors latest commercial shoot, "Sidelines," part of their "Greatest Arena on Earth" ad campaign. (Courtesy LVCVA.)

Las Vegas tourism officials on Monday launched their latest television advertisements highlighting Southern Nevada as the “Greatest Arena on Earth.”

The 60, 30 and 15-second spots from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority are dubbed “Sidelines” and “One Game” and feature Allegiant Stadium and the UFC’s Apex. The spots will air on TV and incorporate social media aspects as well. The ad concept was created by R&R Partners on behalf of the LVCVA.

In addition to pro sports, the ads also highlight the dining and high-end club options in Las Vegas, which make traveling to a sporting event in Sin City a multi-day affair.

“The energy and excitement of sporting events in Las Vegas is incomparable. There are so many ways to experience marquee events, from catching the game itself to attending fan fests, over-the-top watch parties, unrivaled sportsbooks and more,” Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA said in a statement. “With the second phase of the ‘Greatest Arena on Earth’ campaign, we continue to celebrate the thrilling versatility that makes Las Vegas the ultimate sports destination. When events happen here, fans are more than just spectators.”

The two new ads will run through a variety of broadcast TV, connected TV, paid pre-roll and organic media in addition to partnership placements with the Raiders, Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Bowl.

In addition to the local pro sports offerings, LVCVA also highlighted upcoming major events next year, including the NHL All-Star Weekend, NFL Pro Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2022 NFL Draft, with hints at additional large-scale announcements soon to come.

In a survey conducted in August, 73 percent of U.S. sports fans said live sporting events in Las Vegas created another reason to visit the area, with 6 percent of those surveyed stating that sporting events in Las Vegas are a reason to plan or extend a trip to the area.

A strong presence of opposing teams’ fans at Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium is a reflection of the survey’s results. Fans have described their trips to games in the $2 billion stadium as a multi-day tailgating experience.

“It’s like one massive tailgate for the entire weekend,” said James Griffith of Delaware, who attended the Raiders-Eagles game at Allegiant Stadium in October. “This has been like four days of tailgating. We’ve basically been tailgating since we showed up.”

