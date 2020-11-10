New LVCVA contract extends NASCAR races in Las Vegas through 2031

A new sponsorship agreement will keep two NASCAR races in Las Vegas for another 11 years, although the sponsorship amount will be reduced.

Drivers trail behind race winner Kurt Busch (1) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has extended a sponsorship agreement with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway designed to keep two NASCAR races a year at the track through 2031.

Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved the contract that was set to expire in 2024.

In 2019, the races collectively attracted an estimated 139,000 out-of-town visitors resulting in an economic impact of $277.1 million.

The LVCVA is scaling back the annual sponsorship amount that had been $2.5 million a year. Under the new terms, the sponsorship will be reduced to $750,000 in the 2021 fiscal year, $1.625 million in fiscal 2022 and $1.75 million in subsequent years.

NASCAR has staged a spring race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 1998, usually in March. The March 5-7 weekend in 2021 will include the Las Vegas 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on March 6, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. The feature race March 7 is the Pennzoil 400, a NASCAR Cup race.

In 2018, NASCAR and the speedway added a fall race in September, the 400-mile South Point 400, a NASCAR Cup race.

