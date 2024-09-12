New nonstop ride to and from London begins at Reid on Thursday

Discount carrier Norse Atlantic Airways has a fleet of Boeing 787 jets to fly passengers to and from Londoan’s Gatwick International Airport three times a week.

Norse Atlantic Airways will soon begin service to Las Vegas. (Norse Atlantic Airways)

London is Las Vegas’ most popular overseas destination and Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday gets a new way to get there.

Norse Atlantic Airways Flight 777 is scheduled to touch down in Las Vegas at 2:45 p.m., inaugurating nonstop air service between London’s Gatwick International Airport and Reid with three-times-weekly service on Thursdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.

When the airline announced its Las Vegas service in March, the discount carrier announced economy one-way fares would start at $299 with premium fares of $699 one way.

The flight time on the trip from London is 10 hours and 40 minutes.

Norse Atlantic has a fleet of 10 twin-engine Boeing 787-9 aircraft with five more planes on order.

In addition to Las Vegas, Norse Atlantic flies to New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Orlando, Florida in the United States and Oslo, Norway; Athens, Greece; Berlin; Rome; and Paris internationally. It inaugurated service with flights between Oslo and New York in June 2022.

Norse Atlantic will compete on the London Gatwick route with British Airways, which also has three flights a week between there and Las Vegas.

