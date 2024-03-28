New airline to offer Las Vegas flights to London

Here’s when the new airline, which flies a fleet of Boeing 787 jets, is expected to begin flying to Gatwick International Airport from Vegas.

A new transcontinental air carrier will begin nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport and London’s Gatwick International Airport later this year, the airline announced Thursday.

Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost, long-haul carrier, will offer flights three times a week beginning Sept. 12.

Economy one-way fares will start at $299 with premium fares of $699 one way.

Norse Atlantic has a fleet of 15 twin-engine Boeing 787 aircraft.

In addition to Las Vegas, Norse Atlantic flies to New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Orlando, Florida in the United States and Oslo, Norway; Athens, Greece; Berlin; Rome; and Paris internationally. It inaugurated service with flights between Oslo and New York in June 2022.

“We are hugely excited to celebrate the launch of our new service from Las Vegas to London Gatwick, offering travelers from America yet more choice to fly in comfort and style — at amazing, affordable prices,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said in a release announcing the service. “London Gatwick is a fantastic commercial hub for travelers who need to reach London quickly or are flying off to other European destinations and it’s a fantastic addition to our portfolio.”

Gatwick, a secondary airport to London’s Heathrow International, is about a 30-minute train ride to the center of London.

The Norse Atlantic flights will compete with British Airways on the route.

Norse Atlantic, founded in 2021, offers two cabin choices, economy and premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, “Light,” “Classic” and “Flextra,” that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an “enhanced airport and onboard experience” and increased ticket flexibility.

