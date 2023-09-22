68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Popular video game is 2nd Sphere advertiser

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 8:16 am
 
Images depicting Mortal Kombat 1, developed by Chicago-based NetherRealm Studios and published ...
Images depicting Mortal Kombat 1, developed by Chicago-based NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, appeared on the Sphere's exosphere after the new game’s release on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (BusinessWire)

A popular video game franchise is the Sphere’s second advertiser.

Images depicting Mortal Kombat 1, developed by Chicago-based NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, appeared on the exosphere after the new game’s Tuesday release.

Ed Boon, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, on Wednesday posted a drone video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of game imagery.

A spokeswoman for Sphere on Thursday confirmed that the game is Sphere’s second paid advertising client, following NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, which showed the images of the helmets of all 32 NFL teams on the 366-foot-tall building.

Sphere representatives confirmed that images from the new campaign would be shown on the Sphere twice an hour through Monday. They did not comment on the financial terms of the advertising contract, including the rate paid.

According to the game’s website, “The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.”

The game was released Tuesday on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
2
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
3
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
4
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
5
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Who just agreed to advertise on the Sphere?
Who just agreed to advertise on the Sphere?
Sphere fans dodge traffic, find parking for best light show views
Sphere fans dodge traffic, find parking for best light show views
New entity to manage Sphere, sports, entertainment partnerships
New entity to manage Sphere, sports, entertainment partnerships
NV Energy files regulatory plan to power Sphere with solar energy
NV Energy files regulatory plan to power Sphere with solar energy
Slot machines at Venetian crash, but operations quickly restored
Slot machines at Venetian crash, but operations quickly restored
2 more Strip resorts to reinstate parking fees
2 more Strip resorts to reinstate parking fees