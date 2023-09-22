Popular video game is 2nd Sphere advertiser

Images from the new game, released Tuesday, will appear on the Sphere’s giant exosphere twice an hour through Monday.

A popular video game franchise is the Sphere’s second advertiser.

Images depicting Mortal Kombat 1, developed by Chicago-based NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games, appeared on the exosphere after the new game’s Tuesday release.

Ed Boon, co-creator of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, on Wednesday posted a drone video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of game imagery.

A spokeswoman for Sphere on Thursday confirmed that the game is Sphere’s second paid advertising client, following NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, which showed the images of the helmets of all 32 NFL teams on the 366-foot-tall building.

Sphere representatives confirmed that images from the new campaign would be shown on the Sphere twice an hour through Monday. They did not comment on the financial terms of the advertising contract, including the rate paid.

According to the game’s website, “The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more.”

The game was released Tuesday on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

