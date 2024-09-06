Realistic airport ‘accident’ will test preparedness at Reid Airport

Don’t be too worried if you see smoke and fire coming from two planes at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday — it’s only a test.

Harry Reid International Airport is preparing for a plane accident next week that won’t actually happen.

Airport officials on Friday announced that the Triennial Emergency Preparedness Exercise is planned at the airport Thursday between 7:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration-required exercise is scheduled every three years to test airport staff, first responders and partners to assess preparedness and response to a large-scale aircraft emergency. At next week’s exercise, two aircraft will be involved with smoke and pyrotechnics and volunteer “victims” will add to the realism of the drill.

The FAA requires the drill for certification for emergency response preparedness.

Normal airport operations are not expected to be impacted by the exercise and travelers can expect flight operations to continue as usual.

