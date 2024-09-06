102°F
Tourism

Realistic airport ‘accident’ will test preparedness at Reid Airport

Fog lingers over Harry Reid International Airport, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Biz ...
Fog lingers over Harry Reid International Airport, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 12:25 pm
 

Harry Reid International Airport is preparing for a plane accident next week that won’t actually happen.

Airport officials on Friday announced that the Triennial Emergency Preparedness Exercise is planned at the airport Thursday between 7:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration-required exercise is scheduled every three years to test airport staff, first responders and partners to assess preparedness and response to a large-scale aircraft emergency. At next week’s exercise, two aircraft will be involved with smoke and pyrotechnics and volunteer “victims” will add to the realism of the drill.

The FAA requires the drill for certification for emergency response preparedness.

Normal airport operations are not expected to be impacted by the exercise and travelers can expect flight operations to continue as usual.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

