Record-breaking heat causing delays at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport

Extreme heat in Las Vegas is leading to flight delays at McCarran International Airport.

A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Excessive heat was causing delays at the airport on Friday, July 9, 2021, because of less lift in hotter temperatures, federal officials said. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Extreme heat in Las Vegas is leading to flight delays at McCarran International Airport.

Weather issues including heat and wind are causing arriving flights to be delayed by up to an 1 hour and 33 minutes, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Crystal Essiaw.

The National Weather Service said McCarran hit 115 Friday, a record for the date.

“During times of extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less lift,” Essiaw said.

To combat the issues crews are rearranging the runways for flights, Essiaw noted.

McCarran alerted travelers to the issues via its verified Twitter account.

“Lots of questions about airlines’ flight cancellations today,” McCarran’s tweet read. “@LASairport is open and flights are taking off and landing. @FAANews implemented a traffic management program due to weather conditions, causing some delays. Please check with airline to learn your flight’s status.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.