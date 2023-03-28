51°F
Tourism

Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 8:59 am
 
Updated March 28, 2023 - 9:19 am
People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in La ...
People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Harry Reid International Airport officials reported late Monday that more passengers used the airport in February than in any other February in its history.

The 4.2 million passengers using the Las Vegas airport was a 24.9 percent increase over February 2022, according to the Clark County Aviation Department.

For the first two months of the year, passenger levels are up 31.9 percent and on a pace to bring more than 51 million for the year, which would be a record.

While domestic traffic brought 3.9 million passengers to the airport, international arrivals more than doubled to 202,998.

Southwest Airlines continued to dominate among commercial air carriers with 1.4 million passengers, up 21.8 percent over February 2022. It was followed by ultra-low-cost carriers Spirit (664,124 passengers, up 59.1 percent) and Frontier (380,365, up 20.9 percent) and legacy carriers Delta (341,629, up 5.7 percent) and American (303,514, down 3.9 percent).

International carriers were paced by Canadian discounter Westjet (47,737, up 17 percent) and Air Canada (42,680, up 101.1 percent).

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is scheduled to report other visitation statistics later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

